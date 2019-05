Gov. Ikpeazu dissolves cabinet, retains six commissioners

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has dissolved the state executive council.

Enyinnaya Appolos, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in a statement, said that six out of the 27 commissioners were not affected by the dissolution.

He listed them as: Chief Eziuche Ubani, Commissioner for Works; Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, Commissioner for Information, and Dr Aham Uko, Commissioner for Environment.

Others are Obinna Oriaku, Commissioner for Finance, Dr John Ahukannah, Commissioner for Health and Chief Umeh Kalu, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

He said that the state government sincerely appreciated the members of the dissolved executive council for their service to the state.

The outgoing commissioners were directed to hand over state government property in their possession to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries.

Ikpeazu was reelected for a second term.