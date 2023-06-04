Gov. Nwifuru sacks political appointees of Umahi’s administration

Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, has terminated the appointment of political office holders made by the preceding administration of Chief David Umahi.

The action is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr Monday Uzor, and made available to newsmen on Saturday night.

The governor, in the statement, directed that the termination of appointments was ‘with immediate effect’.

“The affected appointees are to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

“The governor appreciates their contributions to the development of the state and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” the statement read.

The statement indicated that permanent secretaries and political office holders in the following statutory commissions are, however, exempted from this directive. They are the civil service commission and the judicial service commission, the Ebonyi Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) and the state Anti Corruption/ Public Complaint Commission.