Gov. Yahaya inaugurates Jennifer Etuh medical centre in Gombe

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Monday inaugurated Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre, Tula.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hospital was constructed in Tula village of Kaltungo Local Government Area of the State by a charity organisation, known as ‘Jennifer Etuh Foundation.

The Chairman of the foundation, Thomas Etuh, said the facility was constructed by the foundation to give the people of the village access to healthcare services.

He noted that the foundation was established in 2020 in memory of his late wife, Jennifer Etuh, adding that her vision is to provide available, accessible and affordable world-class healthcare services to women and children.

According to him, this informed their decision to build and donate the medical centre to the village that is ‘a hard-to-reach’ area.

Etih said the foundation had constructed similar medical centres in Odu, Kogi, for the North Central; in Kagoro, Kaduna State, for the Northwest, and another at Ifewara, Osun State, for the Southwest, respectively.

He stated that the foundation had equally built skills acquisition centres across the six geopolitical zones of the country and offered free medical outreaches.

“We are deeply indebted to God for his countless mercies and favours in our lives. My darling wife will have been celebrating her 49th birthday today. But God knows best. Nevertheless, we are here to commemorate her legacy.

“Before her passing, she gave very explicit and precise instructions of this vision, which over the past two years have continuously become a reality,” the chairman said.

In his goodwill message, Alhaji Abubakar Atare, the Paramount ruler of Tula, said the ultra-modern health centre has been longed for by the community.

Atare said the facility would serve the community and its environs.

”This health facility is the only one of its kind in the North East sub-region and the people of Tula will remain indebted to your show of love,” he said.

He said the facility would go a long way in improving the health of the people of the community and beyond.

Yahaya of commended the foundation for the gesture, adding that it will complement the efforts of the state government in delivering healthcare services.

The governor called on wealthy individuals and organisations to emulate the foundation to make life better for the teeming population.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foundation has organised five days medical outreach as well as empowered over 1,000 widows with wrappers, toiletries and N1,000 cssh gift each.