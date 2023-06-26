Gov Yusuf blocks salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by Ganduje

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has ordered the Accountant General to stop the salaries of 10,800 workers employed by his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Before it took over, the new administration had accused Ganduje’s government of illegally employing over 10,000 workers when it was about to leave office.

Addressing pressmen in Kano on Monday, the Accountant General, Abdulkadir Abdusalam, said the governor had ordered his office to expunge the workers from the state’s payroll.

He said his office would carry out investigation to ascertain the authenticity of their engagement and procedures so as to remove those illegally recruited.

Abdulsalam also said all Local Government workers who were converted to state workers by the former administration will continue receiving their salaries, but based on Local Government levels.

He, however, asked them to continue working in their new state’s MDAs until investigation is concluded.

The Accountant General also promised workers and pensioners in the state that henceforth, they will not experience unnecessary deductions from their remuneration as it was under the previous administration.

He also said the state has now paid National Examinations Council (NECO) fees for over 60,000 secondary school students.

He said the beneficiaries would soon have access to the exam body’s portal to register.