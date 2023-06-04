Governor Adeleke dissolves 7th Assembly, issues proclamation on the 8th Assembly

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has exercised the authority vested in him by Section 105, sub-section 3 of the Nigerian constitution by announcing the dissolution of the 7th Osun State Assembly and proclamation for the 8th Assembly.

Governor Adeleke conveyed the dissolution and the proclamation to the Clerk of the state Assembly as confirmed in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

In two separate letters to the clerk, the Governor cited relevant sections of the Constitution to affirm that the Assembly is dissolved with immediate effect while the new Assembly is to be inaugurated on Tuesday 6th, 2023 by 10am.

The letters read as follows:

DISSOLUTION OF THE 7TH ASSEMBLY OF OSUN STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

I write to convey the dissolution of the 7th Assembly and it reads as follows:

“Whereas it is provided in Section 105 Subsection 1 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that a House of Assembly shall stand dissolved at the expiration of a period of four years commencing from the date of the first sitting of the House.

“Now, therefore, I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 Subsection 3 aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the seventh (7th) Assembly of Osun State House of Assembly is hereby dissolved with immediate effect.

“Given under my hand and the public seal of Osun State of Nigeria at Osogbo, this Friday, 2nd Day of June, 2023”.

PROCLAMATION FOR THE HOLDING OF THE FIRST SESSION OF THE 8TH ASSEMBLY OF OSUN STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

I write to convey my proclamation for the holding of the 8th Assembly and it reads as follows:

“Whereas it is provided in Section 105 Subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, that the person elected as Governor of a State shall have powers to issue a Proclamation for the holding of the First Session of the House of Assembly of the State concerned immediately after his being sworn in.

“Now, therefore, I, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State of Nigeria, in exercise of powers bestowed upon me by Section 105 Subsection 3 aforesaid, and of all powers enabling me in that behalf, hereby proclaim that the First Session of the Eighth (8th) Assembly of Osun State House of Assembly shall hold on Tuesday, 6th June, 2023 at 10am in Osun State House of Assembly.

“Given under my hand and the public seal of Osun State of Nigeria at Osogbo, this Friday, 2nd Day of June, 2023”.