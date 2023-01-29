Governor Adeleke Hails Overwhelming Rejection of Tribunal Verdict by Osun People

Governor Ademola Adeleke has thanked the people of Osun State for their fervent display of love and rejection of the Kangaroo judgment of the governorship tribunal following days of significant protests and demonstrations across the state.

Governor Adeleke expressed his joy at the reaffirmation of public support for his governorship mandate in response to protests of support and rejection of the judgment from the 30 local governments and the Area Council, assuring the populace that “the popular mandate will not be stolen either through the front door or backdoor.”

“I have read stories of multiple protests and I have seen many videos from all over the state. From Central, West, and East, I am overwhelmed by your open defense of our mandate. I express my appreciation to our people for their show of support. Your love for me is much appreciated”, he stated.

“We have not done anything wrong. We won clearly with a wide margin. Local and foreign observers hailed our election as the best in recent Nigerian history. Be rest assured that by God and Man, justice will be done. Our mandate won’t be stolen”

“I urge you to remain calm. We should not take the law into our hands. We have appealed the judgment and we are sure of victory by the Special Grace of God”, the statement concluded.