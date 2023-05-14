Greenbarge Reporters’ Editor-In-Chief loses mother, GOCOP pays condolence visit

Aishatu Onwaaza Usman, mother of the Editor-In-Chief of Greenbarge Reporters online newspaper, Yusuf Ozi Usman is dead.
She died Sunday, May 14, at the age of 86 after being  bedridden for months. She died in Abuja, the residence of her son, who brought her to Abuja in 2013.
In a statement on behalf of  Ondeku’s family, Yusuf Ozi Usman said that the deceased lost her husband, Usman Eneji Ondeku in 1982.
Aishatu Onwaaza Usman is survived by other two children, Mrs. Hajara and Abdulrahman; grand and great grand children, step children and other relatives.
She was buried Sunday according to Islamic tradition.
In a related development, the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has paid a condolence visit to Mr. Ozi Usman, a member of the Guild.
The  visit to Ozi Usman  was  embarked upon  by a  representative of GOCOP exco, Danlami Nmodu, mni, who is  Deputy President  and Publisher of Newsdiaryonline as well a Mallam Hassan Gimba, Publisher of Neptune Prime, a very active member of the Guild, on  Sunday.
The delegation prayed that Allah will grant the Ozi’s mother Aljanat Firdaus and also asked  God to give the family  the fortitude  to bear the loss.
In his reaction, Ozi  Usman, expressed gratitude  to GOCOP for the condolence visit.
