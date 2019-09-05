Gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway as diesel-laden tankers collide

Motorists and commuters wasted hours in gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following an accident involving two tankers, at Ibafo in Ogun on Wednesday.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the traffic situation reports that the tankers loaded with diesel fell and caused heavy traffic on the ever-busy road. The standstill from the scene of the accident reached Kara bridge inward Berger in Lagos State at 2:00p.m.

The gridlock was compounded by road diversion by the Berger Construction Company to allow reconstruction of the expressway from Kara Bridge inward Berger.

Many vehicles were seen leaving the main road for the sides to beat the gridlock.

Many drivers and commuters were also seen alighting from their vehicles, complaining and trekking down to the scene of the accident.

Some of the motorists and commuters, who spoke to NAN, said that they had spent hours in the gridlock.

Odunayo Daniel, an Ilorin-bound commuter, said that the gridlock had not only wasted her time but also brought discomfort.

“This (gridlock) is second to none. I am tired of this journey. We have wasted about three hours,” she said.

“Worse still, our bus driver left the road and started plying sides which are very rough. My children are fed up with the heat. This little girl I am carrying is not comfortable again.

“We left Iyana-Ipaja at few minutes to 11.00a.m but we are still at Ibafo; it is really serious.”

Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who preferred anonymity, told NAN that traffic had been moving well before the accident.

He said that the FRSC and other relevant agencies had removed one of the tankers and were working to evacuate the other.

“Traffic has been moving since morning until two trucks fell. We have removed one to the roadside and about to evacuate the second one,” he said, stressing that “The traffic will soon be moving.”

Some residents of Ibafo were seen scooping diesel at the scene.