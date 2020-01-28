Group collaborates with NIDCOM on capacity building

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has called on Nigerian Diaspora Medicals to key into the Diasporan Project Health Initiative (DPHI), of uplifting the healthcare system in Nigeria.

She stated this while welcoming the team of the Nigerian Nurses Charity Association, UK (NNCAUK), led by Ms. Wendy Odutola, President, in company of Pastor Peters Omoragbon and Jide Bankole in Abuja.

The Chairman commended the team, for utilizing their time, resources and finance, assuring the NNCAUK members of the Commission’s moral support in future endeavours.

Earlier, Wendy Odutola said that the organization holds an annual conference for 200 nurses and midwives on capacity building.

She announced that, the 2020 edition of the conference will hold in two states in Nigeria; Lagos (Jan 31- Feb. 5) and Abuja (July 12-19).

Odutola said that, the first leg of the event will include the flag-off ceremony on Wednesday January 29th in Abuja, with the theme entitled “Nigeria 2020: Year of Nurse and Midwife” by the WHO.

The flag-off event will take place at the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital with dignitaries such as the Hon. Minister of Health, the Chairman, Midwife and Nursing Association of Nigeria, the President of NAN, the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, as well as, other stakeholders.

Odutola added that the event will encourage nurses, midwives and other stakeholders, home and abroad, to network and brainstorm on the way forward in the nursing and midwifery sector in Nigeria.

The NNCAUK President said that the organization is collaborating with some countries, such as the Gulf states, Canada, the USA, Austria, Switzerland and Australia, to bring change to the country by transferring skills to their colleagues, empowering, raising awareness and give back to Nigerian nurses to get them to international standard.