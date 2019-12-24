Gunmen abduct commissioner’s son

Four gunmen on Sunday night stormed the new commissioners’ quarters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, and kidnapped a commissioner’s son.

The victim, aged six, was identified as the son of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Nengi Talbot.

The hoodlums were said to have broken into the home of Talbot at the quarters located at Opolo and demanded money from the commissioner.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the incident occurred at about 11pm, adding that the gunmen seized the boy when the commissioner insisted that he had no money.

“The hoodlums also ransacked the apartment and left with some valuables,” he said.

Police spokesman Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident.

He said: “On December 22, at about 2230 hours, four gunmen invaded the home of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Nengi Talbot, at the new commissioners’ quarters in Opolo, Yenagoa and abducted his six-year-old son, Antonio, to an unknown destination.

“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. Investigation is on.”