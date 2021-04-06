Gunmen abduct family of five in Ondo, demand N10m ransom

A family of five has been abducted by gunmen in Ajowa Akoko, a community in Akoko north-west LGA of Ondo state.

Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Daja Ajowa, his wife, and three children were reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint on Monday.

The abduction took place on Ajowa/Ayere highway.

They were said to be returning to Abuja after spending the Easter holiday in Ajowa Akoko.

The incident has heightened tension among the residents of the town.

A family source said that the kidnappers have contacted the family to demand N10 million as ransom before they can be released.

Ajayi Bakare, the immediate past chairman of Ajowa Akoko community council, confirmed the incident.

Bakare attributed the kidnapping and robberies on the Ajowa/Ayere highway to the poor condition of the road.

Tee Leo lkoro, spokesperson of the state police command, said the matter has not been reported to the state police headquarters.

Highway ambush has become rampant in recent months, making many Nigerians reluctant to travel by road.

In the past few months, there have been several highway killings and abductions in parts of the country.

In January, gunmen killed Amos Arijesuyo, deputy registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo state.

He was shot dead in his private vehicle along Ilesha-Akure road.

More recently, nine commuters were shot dead on Monday and several others abducted along Kaduna-Kachia road, Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state.