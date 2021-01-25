Gunmen abduct immigration spokesperson in Benin

Bridget Esene, spokeswoman of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Edo state, has been kidnapped by unidentifiable gunmen.

According to NAN, an official reported that Esene was abducted on her way to church in Benin, the state capital, on Sunday.

The gunmen had reportedly trailed her to Iqueniro area of Benin, dragged her out of her car, and whisked her into a waiting vehicle.

“She was abducted at her church premises, around Agbor road area, this morning. Her whereabouts is yet unknown, as her abductors are yet to speak with her family,” the source said.

“Her car has been recovered where it was dumped at Agbor road bye pass area, and we learnt that her abductors headed towards the Benin – Auchi road axis, off the by-pass.”

Chidi Nwabuzor, the Edo police command spokesman, neither confirmed nor denied the abduction, saying he is not in a position to speak on the matter.

The high level of insecurity in the country has made many people to call on the federal government to overhaul the security architecture.

But President Muhammadu Buhari, who admitted not being satisfied with the performance of service chiefs, urged them to change strategy.