Gunmen invade Catholic seminary in Kaduna, abduct four students

Some gunmen broke into the Catholic Good Shepherds Seminary in Kakau, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, in the early hours of Thursday, abducting four students.

The suspects, who reportedly wore military uniforms, were said to have shot sporadically before whisking their victims away.

The school is located along Kaduna-Abuja road, which has recorded different cases of kidnapping and banditry.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday evening, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said information about the incident was received about 30 minutes after midnight.

“The command received a distress call through DPO Sabon Tasha, Chikun LGA, that in the early hours of today 09/1/2020 at about 0030hrs, that some armed men in military camouflage gained entry into the Good Shepard Major Seminary School, Kakau by Fly-Over, along Kaduna Abuja highway and started shooting sporadically and in the process took away four students to unknown destination,” he said.

Sabo said, upon receiving the information, the command deployed its men in the scene, with a view to foiling the kidnapping and arresting the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident.

Sabo said the gunmen accessed the school through the dormitory where 268 students were being accommodated.

He added that Umar Muri, the commissioner of police, led a delegation of officers for an on-the-spot assessment visit to the scene.

Sabo said during the visit, the police commissioner observed the weak security arrangement in the school, adding that the management had been advised on the steps to be taken.

He called on school proprietors within the state to liaise with the nearest police formation for security advice/coverage and to promptly report incidents or suspicious persons around their environment so as to ensure prompt response of the police and to forestall future occurrence.