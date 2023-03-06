Gunmen kill pastor and his two sons in Plateau

In the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State’s Ganawuri hamlet, Rev. Musa Hyok and his two sons were murdered by gunmen.

On Monday in Jos, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, verified the event to reporters.

The dead cleric, a priest of the Church of Christ in Nation, was assassinated on Sunday morning, according to Alabo.

He stated, “The command has launched an investigation to identify individuals responsible for the attack.

The community’s youth leader, Mr. Song Moro, said that the incident was a revenge attack after three Fulani teenagers were killed there.

“The trouble began when some suspected Fulani kidnappers were detained last Wednesday, which is our market day, but afterwards escaped in the hands of Fulani Vigilante who were to retain them till the arrival of security personnel.

“After numerous meetings and pleas for calm, the situation evolved into an argument and ultimately worsened into a conflict that resulted in the deaths of three Fulani boys.

“We believe that circumstance contributed to the attack on this innocent family, who are unaware of the events of last Wednesday,” he said.

According to Moro, the pastor’s and his boys’ remains were interred today amidst heightened tension and strict security over the whole Ganawuri axis.