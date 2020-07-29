Gunmen open fire on Borno gov’s convoy

The convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, was attacked at Baga, a town in the state, on Wednesday.

A security source told TheCable that the governor was on his way to some internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the northern part of Borno when the incident happened.

“The governor went to Kukawa, and on his way to Baga his convoy was attacked. Nobody was injured,” the source said.

It is unclear if Boko Haram insurgents are behind the attack.

Zulum had not returned to Maiduguri, the state capital, as of 9:10pm on Wednesday. But Mohammed Mai Bukar, one of the governor’s aides, assured residents that he is safe.

In a Facebook post, Bukar wrote: “To Our Concerned citizens H.E Prof.Zulum and His Entourage are all fine and there was (were) no casualties. Thanks!”

This is the second known attack on the convoy of Zulum within a year.

While returning from a trip to Bama local government area last year, his convoy was attacked at Konduga in Borno.

That attack happened seven months after Boko Haram insurgents targetted the convoy of Kashim Shettima, Zulum’s successor, on his way to Gamboru Ngala, still in Borno.

At least 60 persons were reportedly killed in the incident while over 100 were kidnapped.