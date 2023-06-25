Hajj: 5 Nigerian pilgrims die, 30 with mental health challenges

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Sunday confirmed the death of five Nigerian pilgrims participating in the ongoing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Disclosing this on Saturday, Usman Galadima, head of NAHCON Hajj medical team opined that 30 patients equally have mental health challenges.

He noted that the mental health challenged persons are receiving treatment and are expected to perform Hajj.

His words: “There are 30 of them with mental health challenges.

“We have been managing them in our facilities. We have about four psychiatrists on the team.

“We have been managing them and all of them would likely perform hajj because they are a bit stable now.”