‘He asked us to sacrifice for country’, social media users criticise Tinubu over large-size convoy

Some Nigerians have criticised President Bola Tinubu over the large size of his convoy upon his arrival to Lagos on Tuesday.

The president was received at the presidential wing of MMIA by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state; Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president; Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector-general of police; and Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser, after an official trip abroad.

On his arrival, the 81 Division of the army as well as personnel from the navy and air force mounted a guard of honour for the president.

Videos circulating online showed Tinubu being accompanied from the airport by a convoy of over 100 vehicles.

The videos have elicited reactions on social media with many criticising the president for “wasting the country’s resources”.

After observing the Eid al-Adha prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Lagos earlier in the day, Tinubu asked Nigerians to make “sacrifices” for the prosperity of the country.

What’s the essence of these outrageous convoys following just one person? Isn’t this a waste of government funds? Nah, Nigeria is dead and gone. — Lagos Cinematographer (@naturalboifilmz) June 28, 2023

Some Nigerians, however, argued that the numerous cars also involved convoys of other dignitaries such as the governor of Lagos.

While away, the president attended the new global financial pact summit in Paris, France.

The two-day summit, organised by French President Emmanuel Macron, was convened to explore opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges.