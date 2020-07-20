HEDA asks Buhari, CCB to probe Amobi over ‘misconduct’

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to investigate allegations of misconduct levelled against Marilyn Amobi, managing director of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity trading Plc (NBET).

Amobi, who was made the substantive MD of NBET in July 2016, has been accused of operating a private company in the UK despite occupying a public office in Nigeria.

She has been accused of owning some 100 percent in shares at ESL Economics and Management Associates Ltd based in the UK.

In a letter signed by Olanrewaju Suraju, HEDA chairman, on Sunday, the anti-corruption group said last month, it had sent a letter to the CCB, demanding immediate probe of the allegations levelled against Amobi.

Suraju said by occupying both offices, Amobi has violated the code of conduct for public officers.

“It is important to investigate these allegations. Mrs Amobi cannot be running a private company and at the same time holding a sensitive public-driven position in Nigeria. That is against the constitution and runs against the Code of Conduct Bureau rules,” he said.

“The above conveyed constitutes a flagrant abuse of office and the undue exercise of privilege and impunity by a public officer.

“It portrays total disrespect for democracy and Nigeria as a whole. We most humbly hold that the above allegations levelled against the Managing Director at the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company is a strong disdain for public accountability and established checks and balances under the laws.”

According to the code, the punishment for such infraction include vacation of office or seat in any legislative house, as the case may be; disqualification from membership of a legislative house and from the holding of any public office for a period not exceeding ten years; and seizure and forfeiture to the state of any property acquired in abuse or corruption of office.

The anti-graft group asked her international partners in the UK to beam the searchlight on Amobi with the hope of assisting local investigative efforts.

HEDA called for an immediate investigation into the allegations in order to uncover the true situation.

“We believe strongly in due process and the rule of law which is why we have forwarded this petition to your office for an urgent action,” the statement read.

“We humbly demand that an urgent and immediate investigation be initiated on the above report to uncover the true position of these allegations with the aim of shedding light and possible prosecution.”

Sale Mamman, the minister of power, had earlier directed Amobi to step down amid allegations of fraud levelled against her and set up an investigative panel.

However, the president overruled his directive and reinstated Amobi, saying she would serve till end of her tenure on July 24.

On May 7, the president also approved the reconstitution of the agency’s board; appointing Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, as chairman.