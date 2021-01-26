Hoodlums armed with guns set Igboho’s house on fire – Police

The Oyo state police command says hoodlums are responsible for burning the house of Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboyo’s house in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a statement, Olugbenga Fadeyi, command spokesperson said the hoodlums arrived at the residence in a Hummer bus and taxi, and that they shot sporadically in the air before torching the house.

He said the fire has been extinguished but that several properties were destroyed in the inferno.

Fadeyi added that investigation has commenced into the incident.

“At about 0620 hrs of today 26/01/2021, a report was received at the Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra (taxi) firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze,” he said.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the value of other properties is yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got wind of the incident, he contacted fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”