Hope Uzodinma sworn in as Imo governor

Senator Hope Uzodinma has been sworn in as the Governor of Imo State. He was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi, on Wednesday evening.

Uzodinma took the oath of office and allegiance before the Chief Judge at 7:28 pm before a mammoth crowd at the Heroes Square Arena, in Owerri, the state capital.

He also signed the required documents empowering him as the seventh Governor of Imo State.

His deputy, Placid Njoku, also took the oath of office and allegiance at 7:18 pm before the Chief Judge and thereafter signed the necessary documents empowering as the second citizen of the state.

The All Progressives Congress’ National Chairman, Adams Oshiohmole; a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, were in attendance.