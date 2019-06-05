House of Reps holds valedictory session tomorrow

The eighth session of the House of Representatives will round off legislative activities on Thursday with a valedictory session.

Acting Clerk of the House of Representatives, Patrick Giwa, stated this in a press release issued in Abuja.

The statement read, “This is to inform all Honourable Members that a Special Valedictory Session to end the Eighth House of Representatives will hold on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the House Chamber by 11 a.m. prompt.

“All Honourable Members and invited guests are to be seated by 10:30 a.m.”