How EFCC arrested a fake DSS operative ‘who stole’ at an event attended by Buhari

Boniface Oburuku has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly stealing a bag belonging to a woman from Mauritius.

The 32-year-old was said to have stolen the handbag at an event organised by the EFCC in Abuja on June 11, 2019. The bag contained mobile phones, an international passport and cash.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the commission said it had been on the trail of the suspect, who was eventually arrested in Lagos.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 32-year old Boniface Oburuku for theft of a handbag belonging to an international guest from the Republic of Mauritius,” it read.

“The bag contained her two Samsung mobile phones, an international passport, United States Dollars, Nigerian and Mauritian currencies.

“Oburuku committed the crime on June 11, 2019 at an event organised by the EFCC to mark the year’s National Democracy Day and Anti-Corruption Summit at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, which had in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian security chiefs, respected citizens and global leaders.”

The 2019 summit, which was attended by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, among others, had as its theme, “Curbing Electoral Spending: A Panacea for Public Corruption”.