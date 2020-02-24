How government kills businesses – Obi

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has called for a legislation that will mandate government to pay contractors or suppliers for certificates generated or goods supplied within 90 days. Obi was speaking at the weekend during the installation of Sir Emeka Nwandu as the President of Enugu Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) in Enugu.

Lamenting lack of support for local industries and delays, sometimes for years, in the payment to business men, including Small and Medium Enterprises proprietors, for goods supplied to government, Obi said that some of them collapsed due to prolonged debts. He said that the ugly event needed a legislation that would make it illegal for government to owe contractors beyond 99 days.

“Part of responsibility of governance is good and clear planning that will enable leaders to know their cash flow and what it can or cannot support at all times,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State Governor thanked members of the Chambers for being part of the economic growth of Nigeria.

He encouraged government at all levels to patronise Made-in-Nigeria goods, saying: “As Governor, I bought over 1,000 Innoson vehicles for various uses, because such support usually have domino effect on the economy of the country.”