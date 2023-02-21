How I stopped Obasanjo from seeking reelection to the National Assembly — Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s nominee for president, has admitted that former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s attempt for a third term was thwarted by his strong friendships with National Assembly members while he served as vice president of Nigeria.

He claimed that the connection allowed him and certain NASS members to thwart Obasanjo’s plans for a third term. He expressed a desire to reconnect with the NASS candidates following his victory as president and their own successful election.

Atiku pointed out that doing so would improve their functionality and strengthen democracy.

The PDP presidential candidate made the comments on Sunday evening in Abuja at the Strategy Engagement Meeting with National Assembly Candidates for the 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization.

He said, “During my time as vice-president, I built very close relationships with members of the National Assembly, and it was these relationships that allowed us to thwart President Obasanjo’s bid for a third term or a life presidency.

“I greatly look forward to re-engaging you when you return to the National Assembly for your constitutional duties, as well as to further deepen democracy growth and progress of our country,” the speaker said.

The former vice president lamented the present state of the nation’s economy and security, saying, “Our nation has found itself in one of the most difficult periods in this country’s history. Due to the actions and policies of the present APC government, we are now more divided than ever. Likewise, our economy is in ruins and our security situation has gotten worse.

The issues that the people and the executive branch faced, he noted, were significant, and “we must work together to move the country out of its present dilemma and malaise.”

As part of their agreement with Nigerians, the meeting—which later moved into a private session—resolved to lower the cost of governance by strengthening citizen monitoring and placing a significant emphasis on waste reduction and cost cutting.