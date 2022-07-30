How We Killed, Amputated Rival Members, Cult Leader Confesses

Policemen from the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Re­sponse Team (IRT), led by Olatuniji Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police have arrested three leaders of a deadly cult group, in the Abeo­kuta area of Ogun State.

The suspected cult leaders ar­rested were identified as: Saeed Taiwo, Isaiah Babatunde and Oyede Sulaimon and they were reportedly responsible for some of the killings of suspected cult members around Ita Oshin and neighbouring communities in the Ogun ancient town.

In his confession, the lead­er of the gang, Saheed Taiwo disclosed that his gang not only killed rival cult members but also cut their hands and use for rituals to fortify them­selves against attack from their rivals and against arrest from the police.

A police source at the IRT said that the police are on the trail of another notorious member of the gang, simply identified as Ben, who report­edly vanished into thin air with the gang’s AK 47 riffle.

Saeed Taiwo, in his con­fession to the police said “My name is Saheed Taiwo AKA Akerele. I am from Abeokuta; I am 27 years old. My father is from the Ita Oshin area of Abeokuta. I attended July’s Nursery and Primary School, Ita Oshin, Abeokuta and An­glican High School Ibara, also in Abeokuta. I dropped out of school in SS 2 in 2019”

The suspect further con­firmed that he was arrested for cultism. “I am a member of the Black Axe Confraternity, popularly known as Aiye. I was initiated into the group in 2018. I was initiated by Easy. He was the leader and the Number 1 then.”

Taiwo explained that “On my own, I cannot say that I have killed any number of people. We operate as a group, and we have killed many people. I can’t even say the number of people that we have killed. We were al­ways instructed by our leaders in the group to go and kill.

“Anytime we killed any ri­val member, we used to cut off their hands. Other members of my killer group are Ben, Dreams among others. We use the severed hands for ritual.

“We have assorted arms and ammunitions. There is hardly any arm that you can­not find with our group. We have single- and double-barrel guns, AK 47 and many more. I was using a double barrel gun for operation. I used to keep my gun with Rasqie .He escaped on the day I was ar­rested by the police.”

The cult member also said “We give the severed hands to a set of twins in the Ago Oka area of Isale Ogun in Abeokuta. It has been long that we have been giving the severed hands of our rivals to the twins. That was how I met it.”

On how the gang killed a rival cult member in the Lafen­wa area of Abeokuta recently, Taiwo said, “It was a reprisal attack. There was an issue be­tween our boys and the Eiye cult group. The Eiye cult group killed a member of our group during the clash. Our leaders (Dre and others) mandated us to go and see what was happen­ing there. When we got there, we identified one of them. Later we traced the identified Eiye mem­ber, who was one of those who killed our member at Lafenwa and killed him. We also cut off one of his hands with our axe. We don’t call it axe in our group. We call it ‘seven.’ We took the hands to the twins. We didn’t collect any money from them.”

The cult leader also revealed that his gang was responsible for the killing of a leader of a ri­val cult group in the Ita Oluwo area of Abeokuta some months ago. “The guy’s name was Tom­my. I was not one of the people that went for the operation but Ben Dre (Dare), Killer, Idris Alo­ma, who just bought a Pump Action Gun.

“Six of them went for the operation on a motorbike. What they told me was that they macheted him to death and even shot. He was one of the leaders of the Aiye group. All the cult killings are repri­sal attacks.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi con­firmed the arrest of the cult members and assured that oth­er leaders and members of the different cult groups who were responsible for the killings in Ogun State would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law