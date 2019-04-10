How we laid ambush for Boko Haram in Yobe, Army

The Nigerian army says its troops ambushed a group of Boko Haram insurgents that attempted to attack Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, on Tuesday.

Njoka Irabo, acting assistant director, army public relations, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, in a statement issued on Tuesday night, said troops stormed Maisandari after receiving information on the planned attack.

“Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, successfully laid an ambush which led to the extermination of many Boko Haram Terrorists, that attempted to attack Damaturu, Yobe State at about 5:15 pm, today (Tuesday), the 9th of April 2019,” the statement read.

“The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.

“The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the gallant troops and the well coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Consequently, many terrorists met their Waterloo, some were also wounded.”

Irabo also listed some of the items recovered from the group to include two gun trucks, two anti-aircraft guns, a 60-millimetre mortar, four AK 47 rifles, a general purpose machine gun and 1,245 rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO).

He added that the “troops have embarked on hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, mop up/combing of the general area is ongoing.”

“Further details and possible recoveries would be provided on completion of the mop up operations.”