I am a product of Nigerian educational system – Prof. Aisha Gombe

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
Aisha Gombe and others at NIDCOM office
Aisha Gombe and others at NIDCOM office
Aisha Gombe, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Louisiana State University, USA,  has expressed her readiness to give back to her home country through her expertise in education by influencing the standard of teaching Computer Science in Nigerian universities to meet global standards.
Prof Aisha Gombe , who just got a grant from the United States Security Agency for Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic Laboratories, disclosed this plan during a  visit to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa,  Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora commission (NiDCOM), in her office in Abuja.
“The world is evolving, so we are currently working with Gombe State University in Computer Science education through active learning, improving their curriculum, teaching more classes in artificial intelligence into science and more.”
“We are also working on modalities that will allow sending some of their PhD students to me for bench work”, Gombe stated.
She  has also funded five  Nigerians to pursue their PhD in the United States.
According to her, home is forever home and as a proud Nigerian, there are a lot of opportunities, expertise and resources she can bring back home.
Gombe  reiterated that part of her work in USA involves working with National and State Security Agencies on Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic. She was excited about her meeting with His Excellency Vice President, Kashim Shetimma , whom, she said, is already  facilitating an arrangement for her to carry out capacity development training for
multiple agencies in Nigeria.
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa who congratulated Aisha Gombe on her appointment following the United States National Security Agency grant of $1.5m to Louisiana State University for Cybersecurity Prototype Clinic (lab) for experiential, noted that the country is very proud of her.
Aisha Ali Gombe obtained her  Bachelors degree from University of Abuja and her MBA at Bayero University, Kano, before leaving to the USA.
Previous articleChinese Yuan strengthens to 7. 1968 against dollar
Next articleNMA begins 5-day warning strike in Nasarawa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.