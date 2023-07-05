I am a product of Nigerian educational system – Prof. Aisha Gombe

Aisha Gombe, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Louisiana State University, USA, has expressed her readiness to give back to her home country through her expertise in education by influencing the standard of teaching Computer Science in Nigerian universities to meet global standards.

Prof Aisha Gombe , who just got a grant from the United States Security Agency for Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic Laboratories, disclosed this plan during a visit to Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora commission (NiDCOM), in her office in Abuja.

“The world is evolving, so we are currently working with Gombe State University in Computer Science education through active learning, improving their curriculum, teaching more classes in artificial intelligence into science and more.”

“We are also working on modalities that will allow sending some of their PhD students to me for bench work”, Gombe stated.

She has also funded five Nigerians to pursue their PhD in the United States.

According to her, home is forever home and as a proud Nigerian, there are a lot of opportunities, expertise and resources she can bring back home.

Gombe reiterated that part of her work in USA involves working with National and State Security Agencies on Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic. She was excited about her meeting with His Excellency Vice President, Kashim Shetimma , whom, she said, is already facilitating an arrangement for her to carry out capacity development training for

multiple agencies in Nigeria.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa who congratulated Aisha Gombe on her appointment following the United States National Security Agency grant of $1.5m to Louisiana State University for Cybersecurity Prototype Clinic (lab) for experiential, noted that the country is very proud of her.

Aisha Ali Gombe obtained her Bachelors degree from University of Abuja and her MBA at Bayero University, Kano, before leaving to the USA.