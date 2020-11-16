I concede nothing, says Trump despite acknowledging Biden’s victory

United States President Donald Trump says he is not conceding the presidential election despite admitting that Joe Biden won.

He had for the first time, admitted that Biden won but added a caveat – that the election was rigged.

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed,” he had written via his Twitter handle.

But as the statement went viral, he said Biden was victorious “in the eyes of the fake news media.”

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” he wrote.

Biden was declared president-elect after polling more than 270 electoral votes, the threshold needed to win.

But Trump has maintained his stance that “the election is far from over” since the time Biden was announced the winner.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” he had said in a statement.

The US president is also claiming that the Republican Party was shut out of the electoral process.

He said votes by mail—much of which contributed to Biden’s victory—were illegal and should not have been counted.

He has filed various court applications challenging the outcome, although election officials dispute the claim.

The United States Federal Election Coordinating Council had said there is no evidence of compromised ballots or corrupt voting system in the recent election.