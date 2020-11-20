I defected to APC in obedience to God’s will, says Umahi

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) is obedience to God’s will.

On Tuesday, Umahi formally announced his defection to the APC – weeks after speculation about his move to the ruling party.

Speaking during a reception for the Progressives Governors Forum on Thursday, Umahi said he joined APC because of “obedience to God’s will” and respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“My defection to APC was in obedience to God’s will, respect for President Muhammadu Buhari and an honour to dignitaries present as well as obedience to the wish of Ebonyi people,” he said.

“Money means everything to many people but I choose wisdom from God. People asked why I was leaving PDP, but I told them that if APC would treat me nicely when I don’t have any relationship with it, what will happen when I am in its fold?

“I told them that even as large as APC is, one man does not control the party but in PDP, one man controls the party.”

Umahi said Buhari does not treat “any governor with disdain” irrespective of party affiliation, adding that as the chairman of south east governors forum, the president approved the request for N10 billion for the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, without conditions.

He said: “As the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, I applied for N10billion for the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, the president obliged without conditions.

“The president never treated any governor with disdain and presently that I am in APC, there is no guarantee that I will be treated better than those already in the party as well as the PDP governors.

“We can boast of infrastructure and economic supports from the APC-led federal government, but we cannot do such for the PDP-led administration since 1999.”

On his part, Mai Mala Buni, APC national caretaker chairman and governor of Yobe state, congratulated Umahi and his supporters for joining the APC fold, adding that Umahi will enjoy all rights and privileges accorded to progressives’ governors.

Buni said Umahi has “automatically” become the leader of Ebonyi APC, noting that a waiver has been granted to him and his supporters.