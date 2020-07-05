I did not endorse Obaseki, says Dangote

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has denied endorsing Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, for a second term.

Speaking through Anthony Chiejina, his spokesman, Dangote described the reports that he endorsed the governor as an attempt to tarnish his image.

He said as a business leader, his focus is on development, job creation and philanthropy, not politics.

“This is the first time that I have seen people publicly campaign for electoral office using the name of my Boss and I have to stop it immediately so that others will not try it in future,” he said.

“The said interview allegedly granted by Aliko Dangote in Abuja is an outright falsehood, a malicious, irresponsible and mischievous act aimed at tarnishing my boss’s reputation. Aliko Dangote has not travelled out of Lagos since March 19, 2020.

“In fact, he said he has not crossed the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge since that date. His name and personality should not be drawn into any political campaign.

“Aliko Dangote is an entrepreneur and business leader whose focus is on development, job creation and philanthropy. He has not endorsed anyone for electoral positions in Edo or any other state of Nigeria.”

Obaseki, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, will face Osagie Ize-Iyamu, All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer at the governorship election scheduled for September 19.