I didn’t ask DSS to arrest man using phone line I previously owned, says Hanan Buhari

Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has denied the allegation that she asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest one Anthony Okolie for using a phone line she previously owned.

Okolie had sued the DSS for the infringement of his rights by detaining him for over 15 weeks.

He also joined Hanan and MTN to the suit, demanding the sum of N500 million as compensation for the violation of his rights.

Okolie in his affidavit at a federal high court in Asaba, said he purchased the sim card with phone number, 09035666662, for the sum of N1,000 on December 8, 2018, at Ogbeogonogo Market, Nebu Road, Asaba, Delta state.

But according to a report by Premium Times, the president’s daughter said she is being “accused of an allegation, she knows nothing about”.

In a counter affidavit filed by M.E. Sheriff, her lawyer, she said: “I have never complained to the State Security Service or any law enforcement agency in Nigeria or outside the country to make arrest of anyone.”

In the affidavit, Hanan also said: “That she has no grievances over registering a sim card she used seven years ago to any person in Nigeria.

“That though she was not happy when the public complained that someone has been using old sim card to solicit for financial assistance using her name, she never complained to any authority and she was not aware that the person’s name is Mr Anthony Okolie until when the media published his story.”

Nnamdi Dimgba, the judge, adjourned the case till March 3.