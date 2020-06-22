I didn’t ask the police to restrict movement of my deputy, says Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says he is not involved in the drama that ensued between Agboola Ajayi, his deputy, and the police.

Police officers led by Bolaji Salami, commissioner of police, prevented the deputy governor from moving out of his official quarters at the government house premises, on Saturday night.

Agboola and some of his personal aides were trying to move out their properties out of the government house when they were stopped.

Some of the supporters of Ajayi had said the police acted on the orders of the governor. But in a statement on Sunday, Segun Ajiboye, Akeredolu’s spokesman, described the governor’s alleged involvement in the saga as “absolute falsehood”.

He said it is a normal practice in government for inventory of offices and residential quarters to be taken before an official leaves such premises.

Ajiboye said it is “worrisome” that aides of the deputy governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership.

He said the involvement of the commissioner of police was to restore law and order.

“It should, however, be placed on records that it is a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official is moving in or out of offices or quarters,” the statement read.

“Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police intervention which was at the instance of an almost manipulated security apparatus at the Government House was most desirable to restore law and order.

“It becomes particularly worrisome and suspicious when aides of the Deputy Governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership as late as 11pm.

“Governor Akeredolu reiterates his commitment to the rights of all, including the Deputy Governor governor. But he has a duty to be firm and dispassionate in exercising the roles assigned to him.”

There are unconfirmed reports that the deputy governor is on his way to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he intends to run against the governor in the forthcoming election in the state.