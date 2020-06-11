I don’t nurse any bitterness against Makinde – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has said that he has no bitterness against Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the relocation of the Mobile Police Squadron 72, from Oyo town to Ago-Are in Oke-Ogun area of the state.

Oba Adeyemi who stated this when he received Makinde who paid him courtesy visit in his palace on Wednesday in Oyo town, said that the location of the Mobile Command would not create disaffection between him and the governor.

The first class traditional ruler said that he welcomed the location of the Mobile base in Ago-Are, stressing that he will have written protest letter or visited the governor if he had any grouse against him over the squadron base location.

The Alaafin said that Oyo town had security challenges particularly hoodlums who were terrorising the town and urged the governor to help address it.

Oba Adeyemi assured the governor of his full support in all the administration’s programmes and policies that would be beneficial to the masses.

Earlier, Makinde explained that his visit to Oyo town was for the inauguration of a rehabilitated primary healthcare centre within the palace premises and the flag off of the Oyo State Youths in Agric business situated in Awe town, in Afijio Local Government Area of the state.

He said that his administration intended to build and upgrade one primary healthcare centre in each of the 352 wards across the state before the end of his tenure in 2023.

On the controversy surrounding the location of the Mobile Police squadron 72 at Ago-Are, the governor said there was never a time the squadron was located in Oyo town.

He said the request made to the Inspector General of Police in September 2019, over the establishment of the squadron, was for Oke-Ogun area and not in Oyo town.

In another development, the governor while inaugurating the newly rehabilitated and equipped primary healthcare centre at Aafin Bashorun, said that his administration would focused more on the provision of basic healthcare services in state through functional primary healthcare centres.

Makinde said that the rehabilitation was through the capitation received from Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme, towards giving quality healthcare delivery to the people at the grassroots.

He urged them to always adhere strictly to protocols and rules of COVID-19 in order to stop further spread of the virus.

“Health is one of the cardinal programmes of the present administration, hence the need for much attention to the health sector,” said Makinde.