I enjoyed raping elderly women – Suspect

A 32-year-old man, Sani Garba, paraded by the Niger State Police Command for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman, has pleaded for forgiveness, saying he was attracted by her ‘shaking buttocks.’

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said on Friday that the suspect was apprehended by operatives attached to ‘B’ Division, Suleja, adding that he would be arraigned after investigation.

It was learnt that the suspect barged into the room of the victim on July 18, 2020, around 4.30pm and raped her.

Garba told our correspondent that he forcefully had sex with more than three old women in the community. “Since I didn’t have money to maintain a girlfriend for, I resorted to having sex with old women in my area and I enjoyed doing it. At times I would ask myself ‘why am I into this nonsense?’ It is quite unfortunate that I found myself in this situation.”

Also, six suspects were paraded for allegedly being in possession of illicit drugs in Maitumbi, Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are Usman Adamu, 28, Abdullahi Usman, 32, Martins Okwor, 30, Abdullahi Ibrahim, 33, Ashiru Garba, 25 and Kabiru Ibrahim, 28.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested with one Mazda 323 with the number plate, SUL 938 MQ, loaded with three sacks of dried weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

One of the suspects, Okwor, told our correspondent that he was not part of the gang, adding that he came to Maitumbi to buy a plot of land before he was apprehended.

He said, “I don’t know that they are into illicit drugs. I came from Gwada to buy land through one of the suspects, Usman, who would stand as my surety. When I arrived from Gwada, he took me to the place where the land was allocated with some of his accomplices. Before I knew it, we were rounded up by policemen who searched our car and found three bags of dried weeds.”