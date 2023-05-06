I-G orders posting of 86 DCPs, 206 ACPs to commands, formations

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of 86 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 206 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to commands and formations nationwide.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the deployed officers would deputise other senior ranking officers in the discharge of critical administrative, investigative and operational policing duties for an effective and citizen-led policing.

Adejobi said the order was to strengthen and catalyse national security mechanisms to improve policing system across the country,

He pledged the commitment of the force leadership to continually embark on initiatives to improve internal security in the country.

Adejobi said the I-G had called on the newly posted officers to ensure a strategic display of experience, commitment to service, respect for fundamental rights and evolve effective strategies for crime control.

The I-G also urged the officers to put in their best towards the achievement of the force strategic policy objectives with utmost level of professionalism, community-oriented public service and compliance with the rule of law.