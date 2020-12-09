I have no case to answer, Maina tells court in ‘N2bn fraud’ trial

Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), told the federal high court, Abuja, that he has no case to answer on the allegations levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina told Okon Abang, the presiding judge, shortly after the EFCC, through its counsel, Farouk Abdullah, closed its case on Wednesday.

He said he would soon file a no-case submission.

The former pension reformed boss, through his lawyer, Anayo Adibe, made his intention known shortly after he cross examined the ninth prosecution witness (PW9), Rouqquaya Ibrahim, an EFCC investigator.

Abang adjourned the matter till Friday for counsel to defendant to address the court orally and for the prosecution counsel to respond to the no-case submission.

Maina was arraigned before Abang on October 25, 2019, by the EFCC alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd.

Although he is facing 12-counts bordering on money laundering up to the tune of N2 billion, he had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Maina was extradited to Nigeria after his arrest in Niger Republic on Monday. He had jumped bail, leading to the arrest of Ali Ndume, a serving senator, who stood as his surety.