I hope it won’t be a long goodbye, says Trump as he bows out of White House

President Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as the commander-in-chief of the US military.

Accompanied by Melania, his wife, the president made his way to the aircraft which conveyed him and Barron, his youngest son, to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he gave his final speech as president.

Before boarding the aircraft, the president addressed the media briefly, thanking reporters for covering him throughout his four-year stay at the White House.

“It has been a great honour and an honour of a lifetime. I just wanted to walk over and say goodbye… I hope it won’t be a long goodbye,” he said.

Asked if he had any regret in office, Trump looked towards the direction of the reporter, paused for a moment and walked away.

In his final speech, Trump said he would be “back in some form”.

He also told the cheering crowd: “I will always fight for you. I will be watching; I will be listening.”

Trump broke the tradition by being the first president in 150 years not to attend the inauguration of his successor.

He refused to invite Joe Biden, incoming president, to the White House and maintained that the election was rigged against him.

Trump is on his way to Florida, where he will spend his post presidency life.