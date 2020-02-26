‘I hope you like the road I built in your area’ – Akeredolu taunts PDP rival

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, on Tuesday, taunted Eyitayo Jegede, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after constructing the road leading to his house.

Jegede, who challenged Akeredolu during the 2016 governorship election in the state, is said to have shown interest in contesting for the November election.

In a post on his Twitter handle, the governor said the road in the PDP candidate’s neighbourhood was abandoned for 20 years before his administration decided to construct it.

Akeredolu said the former PDP candidate would have less issues with his vehicle while plying the road for his campaign.

“Morning @TayoJegedeSAN. I hope you like the new road I built in your neighborhood totalling about 6km,” the governor tweeted.

“It was neglected for over 20 years. Now You’ll have less vehicle issues when you start your campaign fully.

“A drop in the bucket in the quantum of road development work completed (120km) and ongoing (129km) in 3yrs with meager funds. We are proud of our achievements to date.

“A lot to be proud about as we celebrate our 3 years. You should read about our Cassava to Ethanol plant in our soon to be commissioned Industrial Hub. It’s the largest in the country.”

Akeredolu hosted President Muhammadu Buhari in the state on Tuesday. The president inaugurated some of the projects constructed by the Ondo government, especially a flyover at Ore.