‘I killed my wife because she planned to remarry’

A 30-year-old man, Uwani Danjuma, has killed his wife for planning to remarry after his death.

The incident occurred at Uddu village in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

Danjuma said his wife had told him when he was ill that if he died, she would remarry.

Angered by those words, he said he attacked and killed his wife with a cutlass when he became well.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect said his wife was sleeping when he killed her, adding that he deliberately killed her because of her comment.

“I can’t imagine my own wife telling me that if I die, she will remarry. I became angry and inflicted injuries on her neck with a machete, which led to her death.

“I don’t regret killing her, since she wanted me to die. I killed her so that she would not remarry. She should not have said that to my hearing. There is power in spoken words. So let her go. Allah will send her to hell for that unguarded statement,” Danjuma said.

Police spokesman Mohammad Abubakar said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off, adding that he had confessed to the crime.

He said the injury the suspect inflicted on the deceased led to her death, adding that he would be charged to court.