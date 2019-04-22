I pray Buhari appoints the brightest people this time, says Bakare

Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, says he prays President Muhammadu Buhari appoints the best, brightest and fittest people for his second term in office.

Bakare, who ran for presidency with Buhari in 2011, under the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), said Nigeria has so much asset, which can be employed for the development of the nation.

“It is in our corporate interest to ensure that there is a future for our young people and for the children, to ensure good healthcare delivery, to ensure transportation system that is flawless; there is so much asset in this country.

“I pray that President Buhari will do his best in the second term to appoint the best, the brightest and the fittest, so that you will see Nigeria turn around as we maximise the potentials of the nation.”

Bakare called out the need to create jobs for teeming Nigerian youths in a bid to steer them away from crime, stating that the country is facing a scourge of insecurity as a result of unemployment.

“We are being invaded from outside and from within, what do you think will happen to millions of jobless youths who have no way of providing for themselves? Crime would be the next option,” Bakare told Channels Television.

“So we need to create jobs, and more job, and more jobs, we have neglected the greatest asset of any nation — human capital. Our education sector has gone down the drain, we need to revive all that.

“I heard they are giving 300 [licences] for universities; I am just amazed, they are glorified secondary schools. Let us solidify the ones we have; it is ok to start university, it is ok to have private universities, but let us maintain standards.”

Bakare added that he does not believe in prosperity surrounded by poverty, stating that the uneducated youths of today will become a threat to the nation’s development.

“Your being insecure can become a threat to my security. I don’t want to be a rich man in a secured island of prosperity in the midst of quicksand of poverty, because those children we do not train, and we do not equip will rise to fight.

“Almajiris will rise to fight, area boys will rise to fight; once the Almajiris in the north and the area boys in the south join hands together, we are not safe.”