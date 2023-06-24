I regret getting married – Ini-Edo

Angela James
Ini Edo
Ini Edo

Nollywood actress Iniobong Edo recently opened up about her failed marriage in an interview with well-known media personality Chude Jideonwo, admitting she had second thoughts about getting married in the first place.

On November 29, 2008, the beautiful thespian married American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina, but the marriage only lasted five years before the couple divorced in 2013.

In the interview, Ini-Edo revealed that the marriage was forced upon her by her family and that she would only consider marriage with the right person.

She said, “I regretted my decision to get married because it wasn’t just the right move to make.”

In 2021, the actress welcomed a child via surrogacy, revealing that she chose that route due to miscarriages.

“I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages. And I just got tired of trying.

“I don’t have a husband. So, I’m like, I want a child for myself, whether I have a husband or not. So, what other options would I have? And I wanted it to be my child. My eggs. Thankfully, my eggs are good. So I did that.”

