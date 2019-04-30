I remain bona fide member of APC – Gov. Bello

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi says he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as there is no crisis in the state’s chapter of the party as being reported by the media.

Bello spoke with State House correspondents on Monday at the sidelines of the Induction of New and returning governors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the outgoing and the incoming governors needed to be inducted so that they would be informed on the challenges ahead.

”I think all I can say about my state is that the APC is not in crisis in Kogi. The real elders and the real stakeholders, the youth, the women and people of integrity know that Kogi chapter of the APC is intact and that was why we were able to deliver the state for the President.

”We were able to deliver two out of the three Senatorial seats to our party; we were able to deliver seven out of nine House of Representatives to our party and for the first time ever in the history of politics in Kogi State we were able to deliver 100 per cent; that is 25 House of Assembly members in Kogi State.

“If there is crisis there is no how we could have achieved this. So I want to assure you that the APC in Kogi is intact and I remain a bonafide member of APC and as a matter of fact, I rebuilt the party in Kogi State form the scratch to what it is today and we are able to achieve this feat.

”So those that are making certain passes of me leaving the party I think that is their wish and by the grace of God their wish will never be granted,” Bello said.

On alleged misappropriation of funds by the state government, Bello said his administration had been transparent and could not be termed corrupt.

He said that the state’s finances, starting from bailout funds to Paris Club refunds and bank statements were published in dailies.

According to him, with the little resources the state is generating, his administration has been able to achieve a lot of infrastructural development, security among others.

”This is what was not done for the state in the past 20 years of Kogi State’s existence before I came on board but under three years we were able to achieve all these successes.

”Probably some might think we were using stones or sand to do all these but this is the prudent management of resources and the good hands that we were able to recruit in my cabinet and in governance in the state.

”So those that are making such comment; it is a strategy; it is either that they want me to perform more or they are simply living in oblivion.

”They don’t know anything that is happening in the state and they cannot participate in state’s politics as it stands today because we are doing politics of inclusiveness or exclusiveness, the way it was done in the past,” he said.

On recent remarks allegedly made by the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, that he would not support him for a second term office, the governor said he did not believe the royal father would say so.

He said that the traditional ruler is like a father to him and could not have said such that about a son that restored the real value of the traditional institution.

Bello said he had repositioned the state in terms of security, addressing lopsided employment among others.

”You know what security situation used to be in the state and Ebiraland and today we are having a different story. He should not be misquoted by the press or anybody.

”The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland is a revered person; we hold him in very high esteem; he will continue to be my father; my great supporter and by the grace of God, he is urging me to re-contest and also to do more than what I have done in this first term,” he said.

The governor said he is giving the traditional ruler assurance that he would not disappoint him in terms of performance.