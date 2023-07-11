I spoke with Akeredolu on Sunday, says Aiyedatiwa

Acting Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has said he spoke with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Sunday.

Aiyedatiwa said Akeredolu was in high spirits, recuperating and would be back as soon as he was certified medically fit by doctors.

The Acting Governor, in a message to residents in the State, said the orchestrated falsehoods, insinuations and negative write-ups, were meant to cause disharmony and disaffection within the polity.

Aiyedatiwa said the lies and antics of desperate political gladiators would not derail the focus and developmental policies of Akeredolu’s administration.

According to him: “Mr Governor appreciates your prayers and good wishes for himself and the State, across board. He is in high spirits, recuperating and being expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the State, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his Doctors.

“I have been in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday, 9th July, 2023, when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council Members for holding the fort while he is away.

“Consequent upon the need to have more rest and in furtherance to his respect for and commitment to the rule of law, Mr Governor has transmitted power to my office as Acting Governor in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

” We therefore assure the people of Ondo State that there is no gap in governance. The government of Ondo State is on course, construction works are going on across the State and other official activities are also running well in line with standard practices. The security and welfare of the people being the primary constitutional mandate of government is enjoying top priority.”

“The State Government will not at any time renege on this important obligation to the people. We urge you all to continue to be law-abiding, peaceful and endeavour to pursue your legitimate businesses and activities unhindered.”