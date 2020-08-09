I support reforms whittling down my powers on judicial appointments – CJN

Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), says he is in support of reforms reducing his powers to appoint judicial officers.

Speaking on Saturday during a webinar tagged, ‘Selection and appointment of judges: Lessons for Nigeria’, which was organised by Justice Research Institute (JRI), the CJN said he would give his total support to an amendment to reduce his powers to appoint judicial officers.

“I will accept it 100 percent, because this is something for the nation. It is not something for one individual,” the CJN said.

“But where the law has conferred powers on a particular individual, he has to exercise powers; there is nothing you can do. But certainly, if this would be amended, I give 100 percent for the amendment.”

Also speaking during the webinar, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said the appointment of judges in Nigeria is influenced by the elite.

“The Nigerian elite want to be sure of all the outcomes and they want all the outcomes to favour them. That is the same pressure that we have with respect to the federal character,” the vice-president said.