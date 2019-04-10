I want a sombre inauguration, says Imo gov-elect Ihedioha

The Imo State Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, on Tuesday said his desire was that his inauguration holding on May 29 would be devoid of fanfare.

Ihedioha who spoke in Owerri, the state capital, during the inauguration of the committee saddled with the responsibility of organising the ceremony, said with the challenges of governance before him, he did not require an elaborate inauguration.

The governor-elect accused the outgoing governor, Rochas Okorocha, of running the state aground, stressing that the people of the state could not wait to have a new administration in place.

Ihedioha promised that his administration would obey the rule of law and follow due process. “We intend to take off with an interdenominational church service, inaugural lecture and sundry activities specifically designed, taking into consideration the sorry state of affairs of the state and the need to reflect the realities on the ground in Imo today.

“We want a sombre ceremony devoid of the usual pomp heralding a new administration. Of course, the PDP and Imo people are entitled to a little celebration of a hard-won victory. A victory heralded as a liberation of the state from the shackles of bad governance, maladministration, destruction of the structures and institutions of representative government, nepotism, and absolute lack of due process in the way governmental business is conducted.

“We must however not celebrate too much but get ready for the great and difficult task ahead. Imo State is in a hurry to recover.”