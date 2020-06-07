I won my ward in 2019 elections; my certificates intact, says Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki has dismissed as laughable reports that he lost his ward in last year’s elections, saying those making up such stories forget that election results are documented.

The governor on a Thank You tour to principal officers and ward leaders in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State said he won his ward and urged the people of the state to be wary of the antics of rumour mongers in the run-up to the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He also said reports that forged his university certificate were false. “They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues,” he said.

The governor said the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s nascent democracy, noting that the polls will change the face of Nigeria’s elections and strengthen its democracy.

On the purpose of his visit, he said, “I am just going round to say thank you to my people for their support so far. I am assuring them that I will continue my good work in the state.

“We have been practising democracy for 21 years now. We cannot continue to behave the same way. This time, we will change the narrative. This will be a government of the people by the people and for the people. It will not be a government of the people by a few people.”