I won’t allow anyone use my name to canvass votes in 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will not allow anyone seeking elective position use his name to canvass for votes in 2023.

Buhari issued the warning when some of his aides, staff of the state house and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, presented him a greeting card to commemorate his 77th birthday anniversary at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

According to him, those who are interested in contesting elections in 2023 must work hard because “he would not allow electoral malpractices”.

He asked those who may be planning to use their offices or security agencies to subvert the will of the people to “have a rethink because he would not allow them to have their way”.

The president also used the opportunity to assure Nigerians that he will ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Earlier, Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, praised her husband, describing him as “incorruptible GMB” while seeking God’s guidance and protection for him at 77.

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB. I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation. Long Live GMB Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she tweeted.

The president’s 77th birthday celebration comes about two weeks after the couple marked their 30th wedding anniversary.