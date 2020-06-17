I won’t leave with Obaseki, says Edo APC chairman

Anselm Ojezua, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, says he will not leave the party with Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state.

Obaseki, who is seeking reelection, resigned from the party earlier in the day. A few hours later, his deputy, Philip Shaibu, also pulled out from the party.

The ruling party had disqualified Obaseki from contesting the party’s primary election over “defective” certificate.

Speaking on his next line of action, Ojezue said he was elected as chairman of APC with a four-year mandate, which would expire in 2022.

“I won’t move. As you can see, I still have my mandate as the elected party chairman of APC in Edo which expires by 2020, and I intend to complete that mandate,” he said.

Meanwhile, David Imuse, leader of a faction of Edo APC loyal to Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, described Obaseki’s resignation from the party as a “welcome development”.

Imuse said: “Infact, it is much expected and it is good riddance to bad rubbish.

“The party remains the party, we are preparing for our party primaries. So by Monday, all of you should be prepared to witness the direct primary which is going to be a seamless operation.

“The party is in a joyous mood, I believe you can feel it from my voice. His going to another party will not be affecting the chances of the APC.

“Membership of political parties is voluntary so he can go anywhere he likes, it is his constitutional right, and has no effect on the APC.”