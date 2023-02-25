ICPC arrests man with N2m old, new notes in Bauchi

In the Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission detained a man who was in possession of N2 million in both old and new naira notes.

The suspect, Hassan Ahmad, was pulled over on Friday while driving a tinted Hilux and had the money stacked in a suitcase marked “Ghana Must Go.”

When he was detained, he had just left Bauchi State for Gombe. A politician reportedly received the money.

This information was provided by the anti-graft organization in a series of tweets on its @icpcnigeria Twitter account with the subject line “ICPC Takes Control Of N2m Being Ferried To A Politician.”

According to the report, the suspect was apprehended by soldiers from the 33 Artillery Brigade stationed in Alkaleri LGA in Bauchi and turned over to the ICPC as part of Operation Safe Conduct.

The Commission claims that the suspect had N900,000 in brand-new notes and N1.1 million in outdated notes.

Nonetheless, the agency chose not to reveal the politician’s identify.

In light of the cash shortage the nation is now experiencing, it read: “The Bauchi State Office of ICPC has taken into custody one Hassan Ahmad in possession of the sum of two million naira cash in both old and new currencies.

“The suspect was apprehended by the 33 Artillery Brigade Operation Safe Conduct troops on Friday and turned over to the anti-graft agency’s office in Bauchi State’s Alkaleri.

Ahmad was in possession of N900,000 in new currency and N1.1 million in old currency, and the money was being transported in a black Hilux with tinted windows and the license plate JMA 85 AZ.

Six bundles of fresh 1,000 naira notes totaling N600,000, six bundles of new 500 naira notes totaling N300,000, and six bundles of old 200 naira notes totaling N1.1 million make up the money, which were put in a “Ghana Must Go” bag.

“The suspect has admitted that the money was sent to Gombe State for a politician,” the report said.