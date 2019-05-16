Igando housing scheme, Sangotedo, others ready in 6 months – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday assured that the Igando housing scheme as well as other schemes spread across the State would be ready for Lagosians who applied under the Lagos Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (Lagos HOMS) within the next three to six months.

Governor Ambode, who gave the assurance when he inspected the Igando Lagos HOMS project, shortly after he commissioned the Igando Lagos Theatre, said the 492 unit scheme was in the final stages of completion and would be commissioned by his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We are at the Lagos HOMS here in Igando where we have 492 units completed. What is left remaining in this particular Estate is just the sewage system and I believe strongly that as we leave, this particular project in the next few months, the whole place should be completed and should be ready for occupants to live in and also to be commissioned by the incoming Governor,” he said.

The Governor, who was accompanied on the inspection by some members of the State Executive Council, said his administration carried out major interventions in the housing sector, adding that the benefits would become evident before the end of the year.

“I just want to implore Lagosians to note that we have done so much in the housing sector and a whole lot of those projects, in the next three to six months should actually come to fruition and Lagosians would start to enjoy the benefit of all the things we have done in the Housing sector,” he said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Housing, Gbolahan Lawal said over 3000 units were ready for sale in six housing estates including Igbogbo, 360 units; Odo Onosa in Agbowa, Epe, 660 units; Amuwo Odofin, 84 units; Igando, 492 units; Egan, 630 units and Sangotedo, 1118 units, adding that what was left was to sort out the sewage and water systems in some of the estates.

“As the Governor said, we have six estates Igbogbo, 360 Units, Odo Onosa in Agbowa, Epe Local Government has 660 units, we have Amuwo Odofin already completed and its 84 units, this Igando Estate has 492 units, 41 blocks in all and before Egan Estate where the Governor commissioned earlier, we have 630 units there.

“In all, we are looking at about 3000 units in all because Sangotedo is about 1118 units, It’s just the sewage and water that is delaying it. I want to reiterate that Lagos State Housing is fired up and those people that applied, in the next three to six months, they would be living in their houses,” Lawal said.